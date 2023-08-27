Thomas Lee Ridall, 75, of Wyoming, N.Y., passed away at home on Aug. 24, 2023.
He was born Nov. 20, 1947 in Warsaw, N.Y., son of the late Howard “Hap” and Frances Henderson Ridall. Tom was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Vietnam era. He was employed for many years in tool and die with the Mallory Timers Company both in Warsaw and in Indiana. He then was employed by Brock Industries in Batavia until his retirement.
Along with his parents, Tom is predeceased by his sister, Carol Hare.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Sharon Watson Ridall; his daughter, Stephanie (Samantha) Ridall of Wyoming; son-in-law, John Weis of Pavilion; grandchildren, Jacob Weis, Ian Weis and Emilee Weis; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or Animal Friends at Wyoming County Animal Shelter, 4380 Route 19, Silver Springs, NY 14550. Arrangements are being completed by Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.