CORFU — Thomas R. Pattridge, 55, of Corfu passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at his home in Corfu, N.Y.
Thomas was born Sunday, May 7, 1967, in Warsaw, N.Y., a son of the late Thomas Pattridge Sr. and June Pattridge-Coney.
He enjoyed hunting, watching the Buffalo Bills, NASCAR, and playing the drums.
Thomas graduated from Letchworth Central School, and later worked as an EMT for Silver Springs. He spent many happy years with the love of his life, Lisa Worthington, and they made it official in October 2010. After moving to Corfu Thomas worked for Sealing Devices in Lancaster, N.Y.
Surviving is his wife, Lisa Pattridge; mother, June Pattridge-Coney; children and grandchildren; siblings, Vanessa Davis, Timothy Coney, and Robert Coney; nieces and nephews, John Davis, Emma Davis, Devin Davis, Penelopy Coney; great-nephew, Huxley Davis; and many cousins.
In death, Thomas in reunited with his father, Thomas Pattridge Sr.; stepfather, Amos Coney; Brother, Kevin Pattridge.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of H. E. Turner & Co., Inc. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department.
