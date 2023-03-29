Thomas Varco

Thomas A. Varco, 88, of Fort Collins, CO passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, CO on March 7, 2023.
Tom was the youngest of four children and born on November 19, 1934 in Batavia, NY, a son of Thomas J. Varco and Carmela Varco. He was preceded in death by his brother Russell Varco, sister Mary Varco (Cesarano) and sister Katherine Varco (MacIntyre).
Tom founded TAV Property Management and worked for many years managing his rental properties around the Fort Collins and Loveland area. He also cut hair for many years at Tom Varco’s Barbershop in Batavia, NY and later established Hair Atelier in Fort Collins, CO and the Hair Cutting Place in Loveland CO. He had a following of many loyal customers at all three of his hair shops. He also owned and operated two Blimpie Sub Shop locations in Fort Collins and was involved in several other entrepreneurial endeavors over the years.
He served state side for two years in the US Army and was a private first class radio operator stationed at Fort Knox, KY.
Tom enjoyed playing golf, skiing, driving in the mountains, traveling and woodworking. Tom was always ambitious and full of energy. He had a thirst for knowledge and loved taking on new projects and learning new things. He loved being around people and was quick to start a conversation while adding in a joke or two.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife Judy, and his children, Deborah A. Varco of Decatur, GA, Thomas G. Varco and wife Colette Varco of Johns Creek, GA, Melody Johnson of Fort Collins, CO, and Scott Johnson and wife Angie Johnson of Severance, CO, and grandchildren Adam M. Varco and wife Autumn Elerson Varco of Warner Robins, GA, Gina A. Varco of Decatur, GA, Ali Gatas Johnson of Washington DC, David Johnson and wife Cassi Johnson of Greeley, CO, and Brittanie Johnson of Greeley, CO.
A memorial service and gathering will be held at a later date.