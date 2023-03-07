Thomas W. St. Pierre Sr.
On Feb. 15, 2023, Thomas W. St. Pierre Sr., a beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away in his home. He was 88 years old. He was originally from Attica, N.Y., and moved to Ocala, Fla.
He joined the Navy in 1951 and had an honorable discharge in October 1959. He met the love of his life, Dorothy St. Pierre, and got married Sept. 28, 1957.
He is survived by his wife and their four children, Thomas (Edwina) St. Pierre Jr. of Albion, N.Y., Michael (the late Cheryl, who passed away Feb. 16, 2023) St. Pierre of Attica, N.Y., Debra (Louis) Colantonio of Ocala, Fla., Melissa (Dewey) Dilcher of Byron, N.Y. He had 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Tom worked hard as a die caster at Doehler Jarvis and Falconer die casting. Tom loved hunting, fishing and going to the beaches. He had a great sense of humor.
A Memorial service will be held privately by the family. In lieu of giving flowers. The family ask that those who are able instead to make a donation to an organization of their choice. Or they can donate to the following: diabetes.org.