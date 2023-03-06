Surrounded by his loving family, Timothy Earl Dunlap, 65, formerly of Batavia, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2023.
Tim is survived by his loving partner, Annette; son, Cody; daughter, Katie; and his grandson, Maverick.
He is also survived by his sisters, Dawn, Sandy (Rick), Lori (Randy); brothers, John (Margaret), Jamie (Chrissy); and several nieces and nephews.
Tim was predeceased by his parents, Earl and Shirley; and sister, Debra.
In lieu of flowers, Tim’s wish is for memorial donations be made to St. Jude’s or Shriner’s Children Hospitals.
Please join the family for a Celebration of Life gathering at Akron Fire Hall on March 26, 2023 from 3-7 p.m.
Funeral arangements will be determined at a later date.