Timothy Earl Dunlap

Surrounded by his loving family, Timothy Earl Dunlap, 65, formerly of Batavia, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2023.

Tim is survived by his loving partner, Annette; son, Cody; daughter, Katie; and his grandson, Maverick.

He is also survived by his sisters, Dawn, Sandy (Rick), Lori (Randy); brothers, John (Margaret), Jamie (Chrissy); and several nieces and nephews.

Tim was predeceased by his parents, Earl and Shirley; and sister, Debra.

In lieu of flowers, Tim’s wish is for memorial donations be made to St. Jude’s or Shriner’s Children Hospitals.

Please join the family for a Celebration of Life gathering at Akron Fire Hall on March 26, 2023 from 3-7 p.m.

Funeral arangements will be determined at a later date.

