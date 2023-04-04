Timothy Lee Sanner, 54, of Pembroke, N.Y. went to be with his lord and savior on April 3, 2023. He was born in Detroit, Mich. to Theda and the late Gary Sanner. Timothy was married to the love of his life Jamie Sanner for 24 years.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1986 to 1994 as a helicopter mechanic in Fort Polk and Fort Drum. Soon after the Army, he started his career with Norfolk Southern Railway. He became an engineer in 1994 in Corning, N.Y. Over time, following those rails led him to Buffalo, N.Y. in 1996.
Timothy had many hobbies including traveling with his wife and spending time with his children. If he wasn’t on the sidelines of football, baseball, and soccer games for his grandkids, he was cheering for the Buffalo Bills and the New York Mets. Timothy was always helping others and volunteering his time with numerous activities his children were involved in as they grew up. He was an amazing family man, who cared more for his family than anyone could imagine. He could fix anything in his garage and probably have just the part you needed. Timothy was a member of American Legion Post 332 of Batavia, N.Y. and One Church in Akron, N.Y.
He is survived by his brother John (Olwyn) Sanner, and his sisters Laura (Denny) Casto, Diane (Craig) Ginter and Karen (Charles) Ax. He raised a beautiful family, Colby (Kristina) Sanner, Sabrina Sanner and Kassandra (Douglas) Carlsen. Along with four beautiful grandchildren, Brantley, Grey, Tucker and Lincoln.
Friends are invited to call at One Church, Thursday April 6 from 3 to 6 p.m. and Friday April 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at noon at 6 Scotland Rd., Akron NY. He will be laid to rest in the Western New York National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Western New York National Cemetery.