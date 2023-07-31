Timothy R. Lindsey, age 60, of Castile, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Warsaw, N.Y., on June 3, 1963, a son to Theodore R. and Rose Anne (VonGunden) Lindsey.
Tim was a 1981 graduate of Letchworth Central School. He was a drywall finisher. He worked for the Painters Union in Rochester Local -150, Rochester Acoustical. In 2010, he retired from the Union to work for himself locally and many years later worked with his wife at their pizza shop in Silver Springs. He was known for his detail-oriented and meticulous work, known by many as the best damn drywall finisher around.
He was a member of the Oatka Valley Snowmobile Club. He enjoyed building racing midgets at the Limerock Raceway with his dad and brothers, riding on his snowmobile, motorcycle and drives in the Mustang. “He loved anything racing” He enjoyed walks with his boy “Jack”, camping with friends and family and horseback rides with Lisa. Tim was known as a kindhearted man who never had a mean thing to say about anyone, a man of few words but had such a huge presence around people.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Lisa M. (Frazier) Lindsey, whom he married on July 25, 1987; daughter, Crystal (Jon Slocum) Lindsey of Silver Springs, Timothy J. (Hannah) Lindsey of Warsaw; sister, Brenda (Gary) Whitmore of Orangeville; 2 brothers, Todd (Paula Hamilton) Lindsey, Ted (Meredith) Lindsey, both of Castile; 2 grandchildren, Calvin and Kollins; step-grandson, Gage Slocum; beloved dog, Jack; along with many brothers- and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private graveside service will be held at Grace Cemetery in Castile.
A Celebration of Tim’s life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.
