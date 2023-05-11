Timothy R. Sands, 56, of Medina, passes away on Tuesday, May 8, 2023.
Timothy was born June 29, 1966, in Batavia, N.Y. He was a son of Richard “Dick” and Joyce Sands.
Tim was a loving family man that cherished his family above all else. He was a genuine guy, funny, hardworking, a jack of all trades, and had a ‘Git-R-Done’ attitude. He enjoyed fishing, back yard gatherings, music, and bowling.
Tim graduated from Byron-Bergen high school in 1985. He was married in Bergen, N.Y., to Tina Conte in 2005. Tim started working on the family farm and Thruway spring when he was younger. Later, he worked in construction at LeChase Construction and Squires.
Tim will be greatly missed by his wife, Tina Conte Sands; parents, Richard “Dick” and Joyce Sands; children, Amanda (Daniel) McCarthy and Rachel (Asher Mckissic) Sands; stepchildren, Richard Conte and his fiancé, Shannon Levandoski, and Danielle Zelazny; grandchildren, Nora McCarthy, Sylvester Conte, Clayton Conte, and Regina Levandoski; siblings, (twin brother) Todd Sands, Byron (Chris) Ariyaratnam, Wendy (Greg) Didas, and Julie (Arthur Jr.) Webb; nieces and nephews, Dennis Janas, Jeremy Fink, Jessica Ariyaratnam, Kyle Didas, Krystal (Trevor) Bertrand, Michelle Didas, Parker Didas, Julian Didas, John (Marrisa) Coffta, Jordan (Hailey) Coffta, Erica (Brandon) Holcombe, Blake Holcombe, Levi Holcombe, Domminick Coffta, Everette Coffta, Grant Coffta, and Elisha Coffta; a brother-in-law, David Coffta.
In death, Tim is reunited with his granddaughter, Meilla Conte, and sisters Laurie Sands and Carol Coffta.
Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m, at the H. E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 51 Lake Ave, Bergen. The funeral for Tim will be held at H. E. Turner funeral home immediately following calling hours. Everyone in invited to a luncheon at the Bergen Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 38 South Lake Ave., Bergen, N.Y., following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Niagara Gospel Mission, 1317 Portage Road, Niagara Falls, N.Y.