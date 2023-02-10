Timothy Robert Frazier, 63, a resident of the Wyoming County Nursing Facility passed away on Feb. 9, 2023 at the Wyoming County Community Hospital in Warsaw.
He was born Dec. 14, 1959 in Warsaw, son of Virginia Ackerman Frazier of Gainesville and the late Stephen Frazier. Tim attended Silver Lake Day Treatment for many years. He enjoyed attending church and going bowling. Tim loved spending time with his family as well as watching cartoons and coloring.
Surviving along with his mother are his siblings, Deborah (Eric) Baney of North Java, Daniel Frazier of Warsaw, Rebecca (Charles) Greco of Wadell, Ariz., Elizabeth Frazier of Warsaw, Rachel Frazier of Gainesville; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 North Main Street, Warsaw where Tim’s funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Gainesville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.