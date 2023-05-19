Todd, 58 years old, entered a peaceful passing at God’s throne on April 27 from cancer. He was living in Panama Beach, Fla., with his beloved wife, Grace, and son, Mitchell, 34. He left behind his mother, Judie Champlin from Medina-Clarence, N.Y., and 2 children, Leia Fannin, 32, and Ryan, 27, with his son, Xander, 7 years; also a beloved brother, Jamie, and wife, Sue Fannin. Leaving many relatives living in NYC and Toronto with close friends nearby. He previously operated “FISH TAILS RESTAURANT” in Batavia and had managed the Batavia Pizza Hut. Born in Manhasset, L.I., Dec. 12, 1964. Lived and schooled at St. Joseph’s Academy in NYC. In the ‘90s, lived, had a child, Mitchell, and managed a famous restaurant “The Beach” with Mariott Hotel in St. Thomas, VI.
Todd Mitchell Fannin-Champlin
Johnson Newspapers 7.1