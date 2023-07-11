Vernon G. Rupert and Anne E. Rupert

ALEXANDER — Graveside services for Vernon G. Rupert and his beloved wife, Anne E. Rupert, longtime residents of Alexander, will be held Monday, July 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Batavia, N.Y. Vernon passed away March 18, 2020, and Anne passed away May 1, 2023.
There will be full military honors for Vern, who served in the United States Army.
Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Alexander Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 336, Alexander, NY 14005.
Arrangements were made by C. B. Beach & Son Mortuary, Inc., Corfu, N.Y.