Vernon J. Marzolf of Darien, N.Y., passed away peacefully Aug. 14, 2023. Beloved husband of the late Anna “Marlene” Marzolf; dear father of Edward, Deborah (Thomas) Perry and Shannon (Curtis) Lamb; grandfather of five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother of Carol (late John) Robinson, Myrna (late Pete) Dilday and Neil (late Betty) Marzolf; predeceased by his parents, Nelson and Marie Garigen; also survived by many dear friends, including Brenda Jarvis, Tricia Davis and Michelle Jarvis. Family present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 17, from 4-7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial from Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Darien Center, N.Y., Friday at 10 a.m. (assemble at Church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gateway Home, 91 Main St., Attica, N.Y. 14011. Vern attended St. Mary’s High School in Lancaster, where he was an exceptional baseball player. Vern proudly served in the Navy Reserves from 1954-1962. He worked in his family business, Demuth-Marzolf Fuel Oil, before he became an Operating Engineer. He could run any heavy equipment, but was especially talented with the bulldozer. He belonged to Local 17 of the International Union of Operating Engineers and was a Lifetime member. In later years he devoted his time to his friends and family, always offering a helping hand. He loved his family immensely, especially his grandchildren — Tommie, Stephanie, Alex, Darrren and Liam. His passion was hunting, he was exceptional at it and had many awards and records. Vern was a loyal, kind and generous gentleman. He lived his life to the fullest. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com.
