Veronica Terrell
On May 9, 2023, Veronica Terrell went on to be with Jesus after a long battle with cancer. She was 80 years old and passed away the day before her birthday.
Veronica was one of eighteen children. She is survived by her children, Theresa Walker (Kenny) of Alabama, Anthony (Kim) Vega of New York, Jon Vega (Jennifer) of New York, Timmy Vega of New York, and Todd Vega (Felicia) of Georgia; and siblings Eric Terrell of Oregon, Mary Pease of Washington, Anthony (Gwendolyn) Terrell of New York City, and Gregory (Deborah) Terrell of Rochester, N.Y.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Alice Terrell; her siblings William Terrell, Joyce Terrell, Laudonia Terrell, Randall Terrell, Sharee Terrell, Clotus (Al) Terrell, William H. Terrell, Celestine Burrell, Onnolee Berrios, Claudia Terrell, Alexis Cabellero, Georgianna Terrell and Frances D. Terrell.
Special thanks to Danny Penders for being a long-time friend and comforting Veronica throughout her battles with her illness.
Veronica was born in Warsaw, N.Y. She graduated from Batavia High School in 1960 and went on caring for others as an LPN for many years. She always demonstrated a servant’s heart while caring for her patients. She retired from the VA Hospital in Batavia, N.Y., after 24 years of service.
She loved caring for others and dedicated her life to nursing. She also loved reading, cooking for her family and friends. She loved horses and reading about native Indians.
She has 22 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will be hosting a memorial to celebrate her life on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the East Bethany Presbyterian Church located on 5735 Ellicott Street Road, East Bethany, New York 14054. Flowers can be sent to the church address listed above.
Matthew 5:4
“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.”