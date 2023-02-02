Vincent Leon DeMuth

Longtime Juneau resident Vincent L. DeMuth passed away unexpectedly on the afternoon of Jan. 23, 2023. He was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on Jan. 10, 1939 and was the son of the late Arthur P. and Catherine (Marzolf) DeMuth.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Arthur and Catherine DeMuth; and brothers, Arthur W. DeMuth and Joseph L. DeMuth. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Atkins) DeMuth; former spouse, Karen (Hoy) Balduf; sister, Joan Ansbrow (late James); children, Chris (Becky) DeMuth, John (Andrea) DeMuth, Wendy Balduf, Renee (Ron) Mullen, Jennifer Warner, Todd (Alice) Nottingham, and Lori Nottingham (Dale Sams); grandchildren, Travis (Olivia), Larissa (Jeff), Kieran, Citabria, Britney, DJ, Lindsey (Chris), Josh, Bailey, Morgan (Kyle), Rian (Jimmy) and Wesley (Scott); and many great-grandchildren.
Memorials can be made out to John DeMuth. He is setting up a prize/award for the Golden North Salmon Derby in Vince’s name.
There will be a celebration of life on Feb 19 at 10 a.m. at the Alabama Fire Hall on Rt 63.
Hoping for shared memories, spoken or written to be read.
Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel church in Darien Center on Feb. 25 and March 4, both at 7 p.m.