WEST BLOOMFIELD — Virginia A. Bartholomay “Ginger” (Stevenson), formerly of Batavia, died on Aug. 10, 2023 at age 79. She is survived by her children, Anne, Dennis, Ted (Stephanie) and Robert (Erin); sisters-in-law, Judy Wandtke, Helen Stevenson; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; many close friends. Ginger was predeceased by her husband, Bob; brothers, Joe and Phil Stevenson; sister, Jane Zeender.
Her Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St, Rose Church, Lima. Interment St. Rose Cemetery, Lima. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Rose Church, PO Box 8A, Lima, NY 14485 or the Bloomfield Public Library, 9 Church Street, Bloomfield, NY 14469. To share a memory or send a condolence, visit oconnelldoughertyfuneralhome.com.