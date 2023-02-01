Vivon L. “Wimp” Wenner
Vivon L. “Wimp” Wenner, 89, of Medina, N.Y., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, N.Y.
Born on Jan. 23, 1934, in Tioga, County, Pa., he was the son of the late Robert L. and Grace (Shephardson) Wenner.
Wimp graduated from Smethport High School, Pa., in 1951 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, having sailed the Seven Seas. On returning he moved to the Medina area with his late wife, the former Lettie G. (Moore) Wenner, who passed in 2002. He was employed as a welder with Harrison Radiator for 42 years, retiring in 1995. He was a member of the Middleport Methodist Church and enjoyed his retirement years.
Wimp is survived by his three children, Donald Wenner of Batavia, N.Y., Vivian (Kevin) Callahan of Le Roy, N.Y., Vivon (Jean) Wenner II of Medina, N.Y.; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are eight siblings, Shelba Roselli of Georgia, Barba (Danny) Paget of Johnsburg, Pa., Betty (Dave) DeGray of Arizona, Velva Norlin of Johnsburg, Pa., Beverly Wenner of Florida, Donald (Linda) Wenner of Johnsburg, Pa., Bobby Wenner of Mount Jewett, Pa., Sandy (Dave) Thorwart of Johnsburg, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and wife, Vivon is predeceased by a daughter, Vicky Richards; and four siblings, Shirley Priest, John Wenner, Linda Kilhoffer and Darwin Wenner.
As per Vivon’s wishes. There are no calling hours or service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Vivon;s name to the American Heart Association 25 Circle St., Rochester, NY 14607.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Bogan & Tuttle Funeral Home, 226 Pearl St. Medina, NY 14103.
Please light a candle or share a memory of Vivon at: www.bogantuttlefunerals.com