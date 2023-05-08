W. Paul Fuller, 84, of Medina, N.Y., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Hospice Care Unit at Buffalo General Hospital following a brief battle with cancer.
Born on April 2, 1939, in Shelby, N.Y, he was the son of the late E. Laverne and Dorothy Anne (Puff) Fuller.
Paul was the youngest of six children and grew up on the family farm and sawmill on Shelby Basin Rd. in Medina. He graduated from Medina High School in 1957 and served in the National Guard Unit in Medina for six years. In 1962, Paul married the late former Patricia M. Wolter and together they raised two sons in West Shelby. Paul worked at the Shelby Highway Department for nine years and lastly for Harrison Radiator until his retirement. He was a volunteer fireman for the Shelby Fire Company. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing gardening, and camping. He was an avid Buffalo Bills and New York Yankees fan. Most of all, he loved his family and will be remembered as a loving, funny and dedicated Father, Brother, Husband, Uncle and Grandpa.
Paul is survived by his two sons, Dan (Sue) Fuller, Kevin (Mary) Fuller; grandchildren, Zach, Joe, Grace, and Abby; two sisters, Dottie (Ed) Hellwig, Betty Menz; a brother-in-law, Gary (Shirley) Wolter; and many nieces, nephews and faithful companion, Tuffy.
Besides his parents, and wife, Paul is predeceased by his siblings, Bud (Doris) Fuller, Bob (Barb Allen) Fuller, Barb (Merle) Draper; and a brother-in-law, Bill Menz.
Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at the Bogan & Tuttle Funeral Home, 226 Pearl St., Medina, NY 14103, where a funeral service will be held at noon. Burial will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Paul’s name to the Shelby Volunteer Fire Company, 4695 S Gravel Rd., Medina, NY 14103 or to PAWS, 3371 Gaines Basin Rd, Albion, NY 14411. Please light a candle or share a memory of Paul at: www.bogantuttlefunerals.com