Warne Craig Bramer Jr., lovingly known as Buddy or Budman to his friends and loved ones, passed away on May 18, 2023. He was born on Nov. 3, 1980, in Warsaw, N.Y., to Warne Bramer Sr. and Marlene. Buddy attended and graduated from Letchworth High School in 1999, where he excelled not only in athletics but also in socializing and creating unforgettable memories with his massive shenanigans.
Following his high school graduation, Buddy joined his father in the family business of Primerica as a financial services representative. This opportunity allowed him to work alongside his father, building a stronger bond as both family and business partners. Later in life, Buddy became a guard at the Batavia ICE detention center, demonstrating his commitment to public service.
Buddy found the love of his life in Monica (Monk) Funke, and together they were blessed with three beautiful young daughters: Talon, Dakota, and Sierra. Buddy was an avid outdoorsman who cherished his time spent camping, boating, fishing, and hunting with his family. He enjoyed life’s simple pleasures and made lasting memories during these adventures.
Known for his warm and friendly nature, Buddy had a reputation for sharing an occasional beer with friends and greeting everyone with his signature full-body bear hugs. His infectious laughter and larger-than-life personality left an indelible mark on those fortunate enough to have known him.
Tragically, Buddy was predeceased by his beloved wife Monica. He is survived by his biological mother Marlene Shock (Eric Shock), his father Warne Bramer Sr., mother Linda Bramer, grandmothers Anita Piper Bramer and Maggie Jaques, children Talon, Dakota and Sierra, siblings Ricci Scott (Shane Scott), Joshua Kelly (Katelyn Morich), Christopher (Heidi Kelly), Austin Kelly and Nicole Bramer. Additionally, he is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins who will remember him with love.
Friends are invited to join a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. on May 28, followed by a Celebration of Life at his parents’ home located at 6217 E. Koy Rd., Portageville, NY. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been established to support Buddy’s daughters at https://gofund.me/4b6fd075. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.