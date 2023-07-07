FILLMORE — Wayne A. Burger of 25 Prospect St. passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Fillmore. He was born on February 3, 1950 in Fillmore, a son of the late Allen and June Young Burger. He married Patricia Deniston who predeceased him in 1999.
Wayne was a graduate of Letchworth Central School and a former equipment operator for the Town of Hume. He loved golfing and bowling but most of all he loved spending time with his friends and family.
Surviving is a daughter, Diana (Jason) Hurlburt of Perry, three grandchildren, Sean Sickles of Perry, Rachael Sickles of Gainesville, Matthew (Vanessa) Hurlburt of Gainesville, two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Rebecca Drake, his siblings, Patricia (Wendell) Shattuck of Gainesville, Dale Burger of Florida, Keith Burger of Indiana, Karen (Jeff) Evans of Florida, Debra (Larry) Brisbee of Scio and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents he was predeceased by a granddaughter, Rebecca Hurlburt and a brother, Gordon Burger.
Family and friends may gather from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N Genesee Street, Fillmore where a funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Joel Stroud, pastor of the Hume Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Alger Cemetery, Fillmore.
