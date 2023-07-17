The family of Wayne Adair Scott born on April 27, 1935, in Batavia, N.Y., are sad to announce his passing on July 14, 2023, in Butler, Pa., at the age of 88. Wayne was one of 7 children to Yale Scott and Lurene Ridd. He grew up in upstate NY and graduated from York Central High School in 1953.
He enlisted in the Air Force with his best friend, Larry Chichester, right after high school. He was stationed at Burtonwood AFB in England, where he met Doris Clutton. They married June 22, 1957. He later served back to back stations in Vietnam and Korea. He was later stationed at many bases in the United States. He served our country for 20 years and retired in 1974 at the rank of Master Sargent. Soon after, he and his wife and daughter spent 10 years in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he worked for Lockheed, then another 10 years with McDonnell Douglas in Taif, Saudi Arabia. Wayne and his wife retired in Melbourne, Fla., and moved to Butler, Pa., 7 years ago to live with his daughter and her family.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Scott, who were married 66 years; his son, Steve Scott and daughter-in-law, Penney Scott; his daughter, Dawn Marie Scott-Steinmetz and his son-in-law, Rich Steinmetz. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Angel, Faith and Gabriel Steinmetz. Four of his siblings are predeceased, Bruce Scott, Arlene Ezzell, David Scott and Mary McIntyre. He is survived by his other two siblings, Diane Freeman of Le Roy and Douglas Scott of Perry.
His Funeral Service will be held at Cameron Brady & Steuber Funeral Home, 111 Wolcott St., Le Roy on Friday, July, 21, 2023, at noon. He will be buried in East Coy cemetery with full military honors. Flower arrangements are gladly welcome and we welcome any and all friends and family of Wayne to the funeral and burial. The wake will be at the VFW 5009, 20 Washington Blvd., Perry, NY 14530 at 2 p.m. that day. We would like to graciously thank Cameron Brady Funeral Home for getting us through this tough time. To share a memory or leave a condolence please visit, www.leroyfuneralhome.com.