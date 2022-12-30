The family of Wayne Francis Bentley is sad to announce his death on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 in Oviedo, Fla., at the age of 80. He died peacefully with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born in Batavia, N.Y., on Oct. 7, 1942.
He will be remembered in love by his wife, Nancy L. (Sciacca) Bentley; daughter, Tracie A. Bentley; granddaughter, Kennedy S. Gustincic; sister, Bonnie (Bentley) Staley; brother, Richard Bentley (Elizabeth Maras); sisters-in-law, Patricia (Sciacca) Harris, Shirley (Sciacca) Parker; brothers-in-law, Angelo Sciacca (Linda Roebuck) and Samuel Sciacca (Rebecca Sheelar); godchildren and nephews, Christopher Sciacca and Christopher Staley; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, father Francis E. Bentley; mother, Addie (Showerman) Bentley; and nephew and Godchild, Jason Bentley.
Wayne lived in Batavia until 1973 when he, his wife and daughter moved to South Florida, where he lived for 47 years. He and his wife moved to Oviedo, Fla., in 2020 to be close to their daughter and granddaughter, who were the loves of his life. Early in his life, his love of horses led him to work various jobs including stable boy and exercise rider. This began a career in pari-mutuels, where he worked as a calculator, manager and auditor at horse and dog tracks and jai-alai. Wayne was an avid golfer and bowler. He loved to travel taking his family on many vacations and cruises in the States and abroad.
A memorial service will held at 4 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2023, at Newcomer Mortuary, 3806 Howell Branch Road, Winter Park, FL 32792. Visitation prior to the service will be held from 3-4 p.m. For full obituary details, please visit: www.newcomerorlando.com/Obituary/258386/Wayne-Bentley/Orlando-FL