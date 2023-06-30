Wenceslao “Winston” Torres died peacefully on June 26, 2023 at Strong Memorial Hospital at the age of 85. “Wence” was born on Oct. 15, 1937 in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico to Santiago and Isabel Torres.
While growing up in Puerto Rico he worked in agriculture, road construction and hospitality. In 1955, he moved to New York State where he continued work in hospitality, at Comstock Foods (Seneca Foods) and would later retire from Lakelands Concrete. Wence was always said to be a hard worker and always on the go, so because of this, after retirement went back to work at Seneca Foods and later the Glenn Iris.
Many people remember Wence for his multiple daily walks around Silver Springs and being outside working in his garden. Most of all people will remember him for his unforgettable laugh and smile. His brother stated he was a very responsible son, brother, father and grandfather. He was a very caring, loving and a hardworking man
Upon passing he is survived by his partner of 44 years; Theresa (Ames) Gifford; son Ricardo Torres (Holly); beloved grandson Adrian “Poncho” Torres (Tristen). Wence was one of twelve siblings, has 24 nieces and nephews and multiple great nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Saturday July 8, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eaton Watson Funeral Home, LLC. 98 North Main St. Perry, NY 14530. A 2 p.m. funeral service will follow visitation at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer Association www.alz.org or Friends of Strong 601 Elmwood Ave. Room 1-1230 Rochester, NY 14642.