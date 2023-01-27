Wilfred R. Burdick, age 74, of Warsaw, passed away on Jan. 25, 2023 at the United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia.
He was born on Sept. 16, 1948, in Warsaw, N.Y., to the late Wilfred Sr. and Wilma Flint Burdick. Wilfred was a correctional officer at Groveland Correctional Facility from where he retired.
Wilfred enjoyed camping, bowling, and fishing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his sisters, Gwen George and Noreen Burdick.
Wilfred is survived by his wife, Shirley Fox Burdick; his son, Todd Burdick; his daughter, Lauren (James) Burdick; “his kids”, Mike (Melissa) Henry, Tammy Henry; sisters, Juanita Richenberg; brother-in-law, Harley George; 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Robinson And Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 N. Main St., Warsaw, where Wilfred’s memorial service will be held immediately following at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Burdick family. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.