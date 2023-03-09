William (Bill) Shea
EAST BETHANY — William (Bill) Shea, 84, of East Bethany, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Elderwood of Lakeside in Brockport.
Bill was born June 20, 1938, in Batavia, a son of the late Elizabeth and Howard Shea. Bill is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marie A. Shea; sister, Peggy Cudney; brother, Gerry Shea.
Bill’s life was full of love, hard work, and fun. As a kid, Bill worked hard with his family as a farmer and caring for his seven younger siblings. Bill graduated from Alexander High School, where he met his match in Marie. Bill and Marie shared a life full of family and all the wild, turbulent, and soulful love that comes with a family so large. Bill enlisted in the reserves and strived to support his family and country from an early age. Bill worked for Eaton, Yale, Towne, and was a small business owner until he bought Deluxe Machine and Tool. Figuring out how to make things work and bringing life to old reliable machines is what Bill was able to bring to his community with his 46 years at Deluxe.
Bill continued to support his community when he joined the Bethany Fire Department in June of 1983. He supported the fire department for 39 years as an active firefighter, avid Bingo caller and poker player, and eventually joining the Board of Directors. Bill became “Judge Shea” in 1996, and served the town of Bethany until his retirement in 2020. He very much enjoyed hearing “Hi Judge Shea” when he was out and about in his community.
Bill spent his free time fixing up, looking at, and talking about antique cars and model trains. He could often be found working on an antique in the barn or train set in the basement. He sponsored many local race cars and enjoyed watching live car races. His NASCAR fandom was one of such intensity that he would often need to nap mid-race.
When Bill didn’t have his hands in a large machine, he loved to spend time with family at his Black Lake cabin. He was known to be a fisherman of epic proportions. He was always able to pull a big fish out of the unlikeliest of places, with the least amount of effort.
Bill is survived by his children, Deborah (Don) Shufelt of Elba and Steven Shea of Batavia; siblings, Bob (Mary) Shea, Frank (Linda) Shea, John (Linda) Shea, Pat (Vicky) Shea, and Ruth (David) Hodgins; grandchildren, Nikki (Patrick) Whelley, Craig Shufelt, Amber Shea, and Emily Shea; great-grandchildren, Fergus Whelley and Oliver Whelley; and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The Shea family will sorely miss the love Bill brought to all our lives. He was a family guy, through and through and always showed up for his family.
Friends may call on Monday, March 13, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 E. Main St. in Batavia. Services will be at H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 E. Main St. in Batavia, on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. with interment to follow at St. Joseph’s Mausoleum, Batavia.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in William’s memory may be made to Bethany Fire Department, 5253 Old Telephone Road, East Bethany, NY 14054.
Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.