William D. Goewey, age 77, of Silver Springs passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at his home.
He was born in Albany, N.Y., on March 31, 1946, a son to the late William F. and Doris Harriet (Jordan) Goewey Jr.
Bill was a 1964 graduate of Columbia High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree at Cornell University in 1968 majoring in Agriculture Economics, Animal Science and Agronomy.
His work career included working 9 years as a Cornell Cooperative Extension Agricultural Agent, 10 years as a private Agricultural Consultant and 20 years as a youth educator in the Wyoming County 4-H program.
In Bill’s spare time he raised and sold Christmas trees, Dexter cattle and sheep. He enjoyed hunting raccoons with his hounds, trapping, bicycle riding, kayaking and cross country sking.
He is survived by his friend of many years, Judy Milhollen of Leicester; 2 sons, Mark (Dawn) of Rochester, Joseph (Rebecca) of Gainesville; 2 grandchildren, Robert and Kayla Goewey; 2 step-grandchildren, Destiny and Hailey Ratigan; siblings, Suzanne (David) Filieau of Troy, Ruth (Joe Barone) Espinosa-Barone of Webster, Grace (Don) Bradley of Averill Park and Gisele Pulver of Stuyzesant; along with Judy’s family and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Althea (Fisher) Goewey, who passed away in 1997.
Family and friends may call from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the First Congregational Church, 7209 Rt. 20A, in Perry Center, where services will follow at 12 p.m.
Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial contributions may be to the Wyoming County 4-H Program.
Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial contributions may be to the Wyoming County 4-H Program.