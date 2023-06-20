William E. Caton, 76, of Batavia, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Strong Memorial Hospital, after a long battle with heart disease and diabetes.
He was born April 18, 1947, in Buffalo, a son of the late James V. and Pauline Fleming Caton.
William graduated from Kenmore East High School and Alfred State College. He enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1968-1971 attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He is a veteran of the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he graduated from Arizona State University. He was a teacher at the New York State School for the Blind from 1972 until 1979. He left teaching to pursue a business career as a salesman of industrial products and worked for the Chamberlin Rubber Company in Buffalo and Rochester until his retirement. He was a past member of the BPO Elks 950, the American Legion, and was a lifetime member of VFW Post 1602.
William was a hardworking individual who was always the one to take care of everyone else. He loved his family and was the best husband, father, papa, and brother you could ask for. He will be missed by all who knew him. Bill received a LVAD in November of 2011. He was very proud that he had it for almost 12 years. In March of 2022, Bill became the first LVAD patient at Strong Memorial Hospital to have elective hip replacement surgery, paving the way for others.
Bill is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Laraine Pomeroy Caton of Batavia; son, Edward J. (Paula) Caton of Le Roy; daughter, Ellen M. Caton of Batavia; grandchildren, Carson Caton, Bailey Caton and Carly Brokaw; sisters, Linda (Jack) Slagle of Arizona and Nancy (Paul) Smith of Wayland; sister-in-law, Diane P (William) Wormsley of Pittsburgh. Also survived by nieces and nephews and their children.
Predeceased by his sister, Martha Blackwell; brothers-in-law, John Blackwell and Dale Soos.
Family and friends are cordially invited to share thoughts, condolences, and fond memories on Thursday (June 22) from 4-7 p.m. at the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, N.Y.
Burial with Military Honors will be held privately in the Western New York National Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in memory of William Caton to: University of Rochester, The Advanced Heart Failure Program Patient Support Fund, Attn: Jennifer Koehnlein, 300 East River Rd., PO Box 278996, Rochester, NY 14627.
Arrangements were entrusted to the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, NY 14020. Ronald Konieczny II, Director.