William J. Snyder, 75, of Steamburg, N.Y., died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at home following a long illness.
Born July 6, 1947 in Buffalo, N.Y., he was the son of the late Orville W. and Sophia R. Rakowski Snyder. He was married in 1995 to the former Michele E. Crouse, who survives.
He attended Attica High School and was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Vietnam.
Bill had been employed as a mechanic for over 30 years with both Laidlaw Transportation and with L&L Transmission, Attica, N.Y. He had also worked at the Seneca Allegany Casino.
He was a member of the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296.
He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.
Surviving besides his wife are: four children; two step-children; four grandchildren; three sisters; a brother; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister and a brother.
There will be no visitation.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O’Rourke & O’Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River Street, Salamanca, NY.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.