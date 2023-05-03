BYRON — William J. Zeitvogel, age 86, of Byron passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at his home.
He was born on Dec. 8, 1936, in Rochester, a son of the late Jacob Zeitvogel and Cecilia Hecht Zeitvogel.
A graduate of Byron-Bergen High School, he proudly served his country with the United States Navy. He worked at Eastman Kodak Company in Rochester for 30 years retiring as a development technician. A lifetime member of the Byron Fire Department, the Genesee County Fire Police Association and the Merrill-Sackett-White Veterans of Foreign War, Post No. 575, he was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley J. Stannard Zeitvogel, whom he married on June 28, 1958 in South Byron; his children, Edwin J. Zeitvogel of Byron, Nancy J. Zeitvogel of Dale and Samantha J. Starowitz of North Bergen; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; his sister, Mary Ann Tanzer of Virginia; and nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his grandson, Lukas Starowitz; and his siblings, Thomas Zeitvogel, Charles Zeitvogel and Virginia Mann.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia. His graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Byron Cemetery, Townline Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Byron Fire Department, P.O. Box 210, Byron, NY 14422 or to Our Lady of Mercy Parish, 44 Lake Street, Le Roy, NY 14482. To leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.