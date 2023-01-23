BATAVIA — William M. Cappiello, 63, of Batavia, passed away on Wednesday (Jan. 18, 2023) at Shorewinds Nursing Home in Rochester.
Mr. Cappiello was born July 15, 1959, in Batavia, a son of Irene S. (Potwora) Cappiello of Warsaw (formerly of Batavia) and the late Roland R. Cappiello.
Bill was a humorous man who had a passion for music and a love for sports. He was intelligent, compassionate, and had a big heart.
Surviving along with his mother are his siblings, James (Bobbi) Cappiello of Willis, Texas, Anne (Darrel) Crotzer of Batavia, Susan (Joseph) Copp of La Jolla, Calif., and Michelle (Thomas) Clattenburg of Batavia; nieces and nephews, Kelley (Paul) Caffo, Jamie (Andrew) Maguire, Devon (Gabe) Moraes, Kells Copp, and Tara Clattenburg, along with a great-nephew and 2 great-nieces.
Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday (Jan. 28, 2023) from 10 to 11 a.m. at Bohm-Calarco-Smith Funeral Home, 308 East Main Street in Batavia (Please use School Street entrance), where William’s Memorial Service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Entombment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum in Batavia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.