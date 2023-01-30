BATAVIA — William R. Palone, 90, of Batavia passed away, at home, on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
William was born Tuesday, April 26, 1932 in Oakfield, N.Y., a son of the late Joseph Sr. and Gladys Palone.
He had a passion for collecting antique cars, especially his prized 1941 Oldsmobile, and participating in as many car shows as Edie would let him. His love of antique cars was second to his love for his family. William enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family and cherished playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
William proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1954 and later married the love of his life Edith S. Murray on July 19, 1958. William raised three wonderful children and supported his family working as a shipping clerk at Sylvania for 30 years and later retiring from Kodak.
William will be remembered by his wife, Edie Palone, of Batavia; children, Tom (Connie) Palone, of Rochester, Greg (Misty) Palone, of Murfreesboro, Linda (Alexander) Busch, of Batavia; grandchildren, Amber Eighmey, Cody Busch, Sarah Busch, Trevor Palone, Julie Busch, and Kayli Palone; great-
grandchildren, Alexander, Reygan, Alayna, and Teigan; siblings, Richard Palone and Patricia Murray; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
