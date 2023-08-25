Yolanda G. McCowen, 87, of Batavia, passed away on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. She was born in East Bethany to the late John and Natalina (Perciballi) Cervoni. She is preceded in death by son, Richard McCowen; daughter, Tammy Stanton, brothers, Loreto and John Cervoni; sisters, Rose Ianni, Christina Orlando and Nichalina Maniace.
Yolanda was a retired cook from St. Jerome Hospital in Batavia. She loved playing BINGO and going out to eat with her family and friends.
She is survived by a son, Michael McCowen of Houston, Texas; siblings, Vincent (Janice) Cervoni of Batavia; sisters, Dorothy (Earl) Schlaggel of Batavia, Ann (Chuck) Bordinaro of Oakfield; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. at Gilmartin Funeral Home, Inc., 329-333 West Main St., Batavia, NY 14020. A 6 p.m. Celebration of her Life will immediately follow. She will be laid to rest 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Batavia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Genesee Cancer Assistance, 127 North Street, Batavia, NY 14020. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.