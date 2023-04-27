BATAVIA — Yolanda S. Coughlin, 70, of Batavia, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Yolanda was born April 12, 1953 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the oldest child of Richard and Rosalina (Camacho) Stewart.
Yolanda, also known to friends as “Jo”, was a member of Resurrection Parish. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and enjoyed her children’s accomplishments. Yolanda was a lifelong artist who loved painting and photography. She was a violinist from a young age and enjoyed playing with other local musicians. When her children were young, she was a Girl Scout leader as well as an art and CCD teacher at St. Anthony School in Batavia. Later, she worked for many years as an LPN, including at the former St Luke’s Manor and with families providing private care. She was also co-owner of the former Rose of Sharon Flower shop in Corfu and greatly enjoyed wedding floral design.
Yolanda is survived by her husband, Richard Coughlin of Batavia; mother, Rosalina Stewart of Batavia; children, Rosalina (Joseph) Rizzo of Amherst, Rachel (Vincent Press) Zickl of Batavia, Aaron (Andrea) Siverling of Batavia, and stepdaughter, Sommer (Bill Bogan) Totten, of Oakfield. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Helen (Justin Conner) Zickl of Batavia, Robert (Shelby Weis) Zickl of Batavia, Claire Zickl of Batavia, Alivia Siverling of Batavia, Benjamin Siverling of Batavia, Isaac Coughlin of Batavia, Tyler Totten, Alexander Totten, Mackenzie Totten and Spencer Totten, all of Oakfield; and great-grandchild, Jack Conner, of Batavia. Yolanda is also survived by her brother, Richard (Patricia) Stewart of Batavia; an aunt, Ethel Smith of Virginia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In death, Yolanda is reunited with her son, Zachary Coughlin; father, Richard M. Stewart, Sr.; sisters, Wanda (Charles) Draper and Petra (Lee) Angel.
There will be no prior calling hours. Family and friends are invited to attend Yolanda’s Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Parish (St. Joseph’s site, 303 East Main Street in Batavia). Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Batavia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads House, PO Box 403, 11 Liberty St., Batavia, N.Y. 14020. https://www.crossroadshouse.com
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Bohm-Calarco-Smith funeral home. Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.