US-NEWS-STATEUNION-ANALYSIS-1-ABA

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

 Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (TNS) — President Joe Biden did not use his second State of the Union address to announce a re-election bid, but he did not sound like a soon-to-be retiree either. He took a few pointed jabs at Republicans while also vowing to “finish” his goal to “rebuild the backbone of America, the middle class.”

There were several tense exchanges with the GOP side of the House chamber, including a loud one over Biden’s contention that some Republicans are proposing cuts to Social Security and Medicare. But he tried to defuse that moment with a wide smile and a teasing quip.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.