Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Periods of rain. High 53F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.