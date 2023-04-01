Celebrating teachers and healers

Ben Beagle

If you’re reading this, thank your favorite teacher. If you’re a parent who has found a teacher who has played a strong role in helping your child thrive, thank them, too.

If you’re feeling healthy, make sure to thank your doctor – or a nurse, pharmacist, or other health care provider that has you feeling full vim and vigor.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1