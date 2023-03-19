Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 7, known as the ‘ÄúStop Woke’Äù bill, in Hialeah Gardens, Florida, on April 22, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/TNS)

(TNS) – When I think about the tactics of the Democrat and Republican parties, I am reminded of lyrics from the Buffalo Springfield song 50 years ago:

“There’s something happening here

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1