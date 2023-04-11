Fly to Mars? Maybe. But why?

The launch of Artemis I last November is to be followed by a scheduled launch next year with a crew of four to fly past the moon. Washington Post photo by Jonathan Newton

Last week NASA announced the names of the four astronauts who will crew Artemis II, a 10-day mission planned for November 2024. The expedition will boost humans out of an Earth-bound orbit for the first time since 1972 and put them into orbit around the moon, in preparation for subsequent missions that will include lunar landings.

Experienced astronaut Christina Koch, who will be the first woman to reach the moon, is thinking beyond the lunar surface. During her 328-day stay at the International Space Station, she read aloud from a children’s book titled “Hey-Ho, to Mars We Will Go.”

Tribune Wire