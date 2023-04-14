Can a college cancel a drag performance on the grounds that it’s demeaning to women?

Walter V. Wendler, president of West Texas A&M University in Canyon, last month canceled a student-run drag show on the basis that it was demeaning to women. Courtesy of West Texas A&M University

FORT WORTH (Tribune News Service) — If you feel like drag queens are ubiquitous these days, you aren’t wrong.

Whether it’s public libraries, advertisements or award shows, it seems like the gender-bending performers, once relegated to mature adult spaces, are suddenly impossible to avoid.

Tribune Wire