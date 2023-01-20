FORT WORTH, Texas (Tribune News Service) — If one word could encapsulate the mood of social (and often mainstream) media in 2022, it might be “misinformation.”

It was the primary insult lobbed at anyone who shared anything contrary to the prevailing (usually politically liberal) narrative. And it was the charge, we now know, used to keep many people from participating on social media platforms such as Twitter, even when their “crime” was sharing data, science or opinions that have since been vindicated as fact or at least deemed uncontroversial.

Tribune Wire