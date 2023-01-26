Texas restricts harmful social media on college campuses, but why stop at TikTok?

Dreamstime/TNS

FORT WORTH, Texas (Tribune News Service) — One appropriate response to this month’s move by the University of Texas at Austin, the University of North Texas and other state schools’ decisions to ban TikTok from their wired and WiFi networks might be: “big woo.”

The colleges are simply complying with Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent directive “to all state agencies to eliminate the cybersecurity risks posed by TikTok.”

Tribune Wire