When a judge is ridiculed for speaking on campus, like at Stanford, it’s time for action

Hoover Tower at Stanford University in Stanford, California, on Oct. 23, 2019. Randy Vazquez/Bay Area News Group/Tribune News Service

FORT WORTH, Texas (Tribune News Service) — Sen. Ted Cruz is known for having strong opinions, many of which are needlessly bombastic; some of which are best ignored.

But that’s not the case with the Republican’s ideas about how Texas legal entities might deal with recent law school graduates, namely those whose years of expensive legal education appear to amount to little other than learning how to heckle campus speakers with whom they disagree.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire