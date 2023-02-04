(This was originally published in 2013)
I don’t want the rickets.
It’s bad enough I had to suffer through scrivener’s palsy, abasia and many bouts of ague.
I can handle all that.
What I can’t handle is rickets. I like my legs and spine the way they are: nice and straight.
Yes, rickets is back and in London this week it was announced that it is making a “shocking comeback.”
Britain’s chief medical officer Dr. Sally Davies described the return of rickets as “appalling.”
It is. And scary.
Rickets is caused by a vitamin D deficiency, one that devastated Britain during the Victorian era.
It causes bowed legs and curved spines and it’s widely believed that Tiny Tim suffered from rickets.
Well God bless us all if we have to worry about rickets.
Or scurvy and beriberi, for that matter.
We all had to worry about these diseases.
Why? Because in school teachers decided that this was one of the most important things you needed to know in life.
I can’t recall how many times I was tested on rickets, scurvy and beriberi.
Seems every test had at least one question about it.
And the answer always was: Pirates.
It sure stopped me from my dream of becoming a pirate.
It seems these poor guys, stuck out at sea for months at a time, didn’t eat right.
If they didn’t have fruit, they got scurvy, as in “Avast ye scurvy dog!”
If they didn’t eat enough meat, rice and beans, they got beriberi.
If the rum ran out before they could get to shore, they suffered from delirium tremens.
Brrrrr.
As glamorous as being a pirate sounded, I wanted no part of it after hearing that.
Drove my mother nuts.
“Why in the world do you have a bowl of brown rice, two oranges and a pint of Captain Jack in your bookbag?” she would ask.
“ARRGGGH!” I would say.
In reality, we all knew these diseases were ones that had pretty much been eradicated, or, at the least, eliminated from our list of worries.
So why did we have to memorize every last one of them?
I have no idea.
I guess to show how we have evolved as a society.
We eradicated smallpox. Nearly eliminated polio and measles and leprosy and Guinea-worm disease.
Bubonic plague was always one of the history books, though it still affects pockets of the world.
Not this pocket, I hope.
Anyway, now we have to worry about rickets again.
We are reverting as a society.
Blame it on video games.
Really.
Rickets cases among children has increased fourfold in the past 15 years, possibly higher since Britain and other countries don’t have a surveillance system for diseases that should not be.
“It’s very surprising to see this,” Dr. Mitch Blair said. “Children come in with bendy legs, swollen wrists and sometimes swollen ribs. This is not something we should be seeing because it’s completely preventable.”
He cited a number of reasons why this is happening, chiefly that children spend more time indoors.
Video games.
Well, I don’t play video games, I eat plenty of vitamin D-laced food and the skin cancer recently removed from my neck will tell that I get enough sun.
Still, the last time I had bloodwork done I was told I was deficient in vitamin D. They gave me pills. Always pushing the pills.
Rickets never crossed my mind.
Until now and I’m not taking any chances.
So I drink milk and eat cheese for breakfast and as soon as I’m done writing this I’m going to strip to my skivvies and head up to The Daily News roof for a bit of sun.
With a nice bottle of rum by my side, of course.
Don’t want to get rickets and the DTs.
