Ever since I became a famous columnist, people approach and tell me what I should write about.
“You should write about (fill-in-the-blank).”
Then they chortle and I nod my head and say, “Maybe I will.”
I never do.
I despise people telling me what to write in this space.
Sometimes, however, it is necessary as in the case this week after receiving an email from an adoring reader.
Actually, it was from my boss, who probably despises this column as much as I despise people telling me what to do.
Anyway, he wrote:
“After reading last week’s column I was thinking .... your column is often written as satire. But does that become harder to do when the headlines of the day seem like they could be satire? Didn’t know if that might be a topic for a future column.”
In other words, I’m your boss and you better write about this.
He’s right. It has gotten harder to be a world-famous satirist when the headlines all seem like FAKE NEWS.
It used to be that I could write a column, completely satirical, and a few people would always believe what I wrote was true.
Now, no one cares. Why read what I have to say when you can go right to the day’s headlines to get a laugh? When the leaders for the free world “Tweet” their agendas?
Sigh.
So, here is the rest of the column, made up entirely of real, actual headlines from recent weeks and months and one from 2021. You can’t make this stuff up:
n Meet the police dogs sniffing out COVID-19 at Massachusetts schools.
n NY Rep-elect George Santos now says he lied about college and his career.
n Ted Cruz says teachers are bringing ‘explicit pornography’ to class as Texas leads the way in book wars.
n Controversial YouTube family sells $499 tickets for chance to go to their wedding.
n A female researcher’s avatar was sexually assaulted on a metaverse platform owned by Meta, making her the latest victim of sexual abuse on Meta’s platforms, watchdog says.
n In a pinch, you might be able to breathe through your butt.
n Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teens are getting sick.
n Tennessee introduces bill to dump Columbus Day as a holiday in favor of Super Bowl Monday.
n South Florida man bit off python’s head in domestic fight. (Well, that happens all the time so it’s not really that unbelievable).
n U.S. firm offers Ukraine 2 Reaper drones for $1, plus $10 million in shipping and handling.
n U.S. woman detained in Russia after walking calf on Red Square.
n I feel like I’m going to throw up. Can you bring me a bacon egg and cheese croissant please?
n Wait. That last one was actually a text from my daughter.
n President Biden: ‘More than half the women in my administration are women’
n California police fatally shoot double amputee.
n Rich New Yorkers are getting bladder surgery and Botox to avoid bathroom breaks on drive to Hamptons.
n Scientist baffled as Earth spins faster than usual.
n Newsom declares state of emergency over monkeypox outbreak.
n I’m a real-life furry and my lifestyle is no dirty ‘cat litter box’ joke.
n Frozen lasagna is a key indicator for inflation, says fed official.
n Trump White House asked Twitter to take down mean tweet about him.
n Rep. George Santos was charged in 2017 with stealing puppies from Amish dog breeders.
HAHAHAHA!!!
Scott DeSmit is a general assignment reporter for The Daily News. He can be reached at desmitmail@yahoo.com