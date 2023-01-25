The war in Ukraine could become a very long and frozen conflict over time

Rescuers work on a residential building destroyed after a missile strike in Dnipro on Jan. 16 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Vitalii Matokha/AFP via Getty Images/Tribune News Service

LOS ANGELES (Tribune News Service) — According to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s grand plan, this was to be the hard winter that would break Ukraine and divide its allies in the West.

That hasn’t happened.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire