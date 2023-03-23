This editorial was published in the Baltimore Sun

For all the attention given in recent days to the “Will they or won’t they?” speculation over the criminal prosecution of Donald Trump to the latest claim of liberal “wokeness” in some educational venue, you can bet that Americans will not spend nearly enough time educating themselves on the latest report from the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The tragedy of this is readily apparent. It is another reminder of the old saw about how to boil a frog: If you drop it in boiling water, it will jump out to save itself. But stick it in a pot of lukewarm water and light a fire underneath, and the frog won’t realize its disastrous circumstances until it’s too late. For those who have not bothered to read about the IPCC report that came out on Monday, here’s a quick summary: We are the frog. The earth is the pot. And we have about a decade left before the big catastrophe.

Tribune Wire