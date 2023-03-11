Eli Lilly comes through for Americans with diabetes

A unit dedicated to the production of insulin pens at an Eli Lilly factory in Fegersheim, eastern France, on Oct. 12, 2015. (Frederick Florin/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

A hearty thank you to Eli Lilly, one of the planet’s top three producers of insulin, for slashing the price of its most widely prescribed form of insulin by 70% while capping related out-of-pocket costs at $35 a month. That means diabetics with private insurance will now pay costs on par with the congressionally mandated rate for Medicare beneficiaries set at the start of the year.

More than 30 million Americans — that’s one in 11 of us —have diabetes; upwards of 7 million of us require daily insulin. And according to researchers at Yale, among those who need it every day, 14% are paying a whopping 40% or more of their post-subsistence income, meaning what’s left after housing and food costs are taken care of, on the drug.

Tribune Wire