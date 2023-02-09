Mark Gutman/Daily News

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has suggested proposed Thruway toll hikes are premature. He’s suggesting the state Thruway Authority should address other concerns first.

About six weeks ago, the New York State Thruway Authority proposed its plan to increase tolls starting in 2024. We thought it was a bad idea.

Cashless tolling problems, maximizing non-toll revenue sources and greater transparency should have been resolved before the Authority proposed the hikes, according to a report issued by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

