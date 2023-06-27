There is a line from Steven Spielberg’s “A.I. Artificial Intelligence” (2001) that sums up the hopes and fears of a brave new world: “We are suffering for the mistakes they made because when the end comes, all that will be left is us.”
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., laid out his early vision for regulating artificial intelligence in a speech June 21, launching efforts to both cultivate and control the development of AI tools like ChatGPT.
Delivering his most expansive remarks on the topic since the recent explosion of generative AI tools in Silicon Valley, Schumer called for a summit meeting of sorts for industry leaders, academics and advocates and called on lawmakers to advance legislation that “encourages, not stifles, innovation” while ensuring the technology is safely deployed.
The speech is expected to trigger a wave of legislative activity in Congress, where some lawmakers have called for swift action to check the rapid spread of AI across U.S. industries. It will be a high-wire act of crafting new tech regulations on Capitol Hill, where lawmakers have barely scratched the surface of advancing rules on internet data privacy and digital competition.
Solving the riddles posed by AI won’t happen overnight.
Schumer’s speech was light on details about what AI-focused laws could look like, and he said it could take months before a legislative package is presented to Congress.
Make no mistake: It will take foresight and open minds for policymakers to develop a strategy to do what amounts to the impossible on demand — maximize the benefits of AI while containing its potential harms, which industry leaders and advocates have warned range from amplifying falsehoods to threatening human extinction. The line from the film concludes, “...all that’s left of us.” Lawmakers are colliding head-on with the future. No pressure, but just the fate of mankind might be at stake. There will be no room for political games in this brave new world.