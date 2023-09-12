Until midnight Oct. 1, veterans who deployed to a combat zone, never enrolled in Veterans Administration health care and left active duty between Sept. 11, 2001 and Oct. 1, 2013 are eligible to enroll directly in VA health care. It is a special enrollment period that gives veterans who served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other combat zones — in other words, young veterans — a chance to enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits.
We encourage all eligible New York state veterans to learn more and sign up for VA health care before the deadline. Veterans who are enrolled in VA health care are proven to have better health outcomes than non-enrolled veterans and VA hospitals have dramatically outperformed non-VA hospitals in overall quality ratings and patient satisfaction ratings. And VA health care is often more affordable than non-VA health care for veterans.
This special enrollment period is part of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, or PACT Act. Since President Biden signed the bill into law Aug. 10, 2022, more than 344,000 veterans have enrolled in VA health care and more than 4.2 million enrolled veterans have been screened for toxic exposures. In New York state alone, more than 21,776 veterans have applied for PACT Act benefits and more than 283,963 veterans have enrolled in VA care.
For more information about how the PACT Act is helping veterans and their survivors, visit VA’s PACT Act Dashboard. To apply for care or benefits, visit www.VA.gov/PACT or call 1-800-MYVA411. This law, which had its origins in the Agent Orange years, is a different and profound response to young veterans suffering from chemical-related illnesses in the wars of the 21st century. Their pleas deserve to be heard.