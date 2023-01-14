It is unfortunate that the Department of Defese has dropped its previous directive that all military personnel receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III issued a memo last week declaring that the order requiring all troops to be immunized against the novel coronavirus was being rescinded; members of Congress forced his hand. The Defense Department has already stopped discharging members of the armed forces for refusing to be vaccinated. Austin mandated that all troops receive the COVID-19 vaccines in the summer of 2021.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1