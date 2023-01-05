A tragic hit seen around the world

Bills' Damar Hamlin was taken to the hospital via ambulance after collapsing on the field during Monday night's Bills-Bengals game, and following the scary injury, football fans opened their wallets to honor the injured Buffalo safety, donating over $3 million to Hamlin's foundation. Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin’s tackle of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was a clean hit and appeared routine.

It happened close to the end of the first quarter in one of the season’s biggest games, so big that it was shown in prime time on Monday Night Football and two other networks. Both teams were playing for seeding position in the tightly packed American Football Conference.

