Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin’s tackle of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was a clean hit and appeared routine.
It happened close to the end of the first quarter in one of the season’s biggest games, so big that it was shown in prime time on Monday Night Football and two other networks. Both teams were playing for seeding position in the tightly packed American Football Conference.
Hamlin, 24, stood up after the tackle for a few seconds and then collapsed. Players from both teams surrounded him as professional first responders performed CPR and used a defibrillator.
Young men earning millions of dollars, many weighing 250 pounds or more, fell to the turf and cried. They held hands and knelt in fervent prayer. About 16 minutes later, Hamlin was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.
A game that was supposed to be the crowning moment on an amazing NFL season became a tragic hit seen around the world.
In the last decade, the NFL has tried to make the game safer. New rules are in play, protocols include the presence of medical professionals on both sidelines, game officials have become stricter with their calls and players are wearing helmets designed to protect the head and skull. Yet, for all this effort, concussions frequently occur and serious physical injuries are still part of the game.
Hamlin’s cardiac arrest illustrates that the risks of football are real and unpredictable. What happened to him 9 minutes and 2 seconds into the first quarter of Monday’s game wasn’t unusual or dirty or a play worthy of a penalty flag. Hamlin was doing the job he was signed to do and a football play that has become as routine as breathing.
The hype of football is that all the precautions and protocols will ensure a safe and foolproof competitive event. What happened Monday night showed millions of fans that nothing is foolproof.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.